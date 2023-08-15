Professor Ken Whelan will give a talk in Castlerea along the River Suck and St Francis’ River as part of Heritage Week events.

This takes place at the O’Rourke GAA Centre at 3:45pm this Thursday August 17.

Professor Whelan is a well known biologist and science communicator who has run river craft courses for communities all over Ireland.

He has also produced, scripted and presented many films and videos on various aspects of Irish fish species and angling.

The talk will include the topics of biodiversity, water quality and the importance of it, with a question and answer session included.