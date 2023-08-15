The Western Development Commission board has appointed Alan Mulrooney as its new chief executive.

He will take up his post from next month.

The state agency is in charge of the economic and social development of the West of Ireland.

The Sligonian has been acting as interim CEO of the WDC since December of last year.

He took over from Tomás Ó Síocháin who stepped down to take a new post as CEO at Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Mr Mulrooney’s previous roles include Head of Communications and Atlantic Economic Corridor Development at the WDC for over four years, and he also worked at IDA Ireland.