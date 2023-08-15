Local Minister of State Dara Calleary says he is behind Ballina’s bid to secure the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in 2027.

The campaign has been launched locally to bring the 2027 event to the north Mayo capital, on the back of the recent success of the Connacht Fleadh in Ballina.

The All Ireland Fleadh could attract in excess of 400,000 people, 30% of which travel from overseas and generates in the region of €50 million to the region.

The cost of staging the All Ireland Fleadh is now €1.9 million and local Fleadh campaigners says no voluntary organisation can undertake a fundraising campaign for a mammoth event like the All Ireland Fleadh anymore without the financial support from local and national government.

Minister Calleary was in Mullingar last weekend at the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil to enjoy the event and to see first-hand what’s involved in hosting such an event.

He has congratulated Mayo participants and winners at this year’s event and he told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley he is keen to see the event in back in Ballina again in 2027, and added that a funding model needs to be adopted to assist in financing it ...