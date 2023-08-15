The construction tender for the new surgical hub on the grounds of Merlin Park will issue this month.

That’s according to Galway West – South Mayo TD Hildegarde Naughton.

This news comes following the granting of planning permission by Galway County Council earlier this week.

The Hub is an interim measure pending the construction of the new Elective Hospital in Merlin Park, which Minister Naughton has championed since first elected.

Deputy Naughton says that the facility will be up and running by next year: