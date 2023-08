There was a historic first at last night’s All-Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar as Mayo’s Pipers Cross Céilí Band became the first Mayo band to win the Fleadh’s All-Ireland Senior Céilí Band competition.

Castlebar’s Glór na dTonn ensemble came in second place.

There was a rousing chorus of the Green & Red of Mayo on the podium as the champions celebrated their victory.