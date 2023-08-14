Mayo Sinn Fein have selected a second Castlebar LEA candidate for the 2024 Local Elections.

At last weekend’s convention, Tony Geraghty was selected as Sinn Féin’s second candidate alongside Donna Hyland who was selected for the party last month.

Tony has been a campaigner for decent mental health facilities and supports, adequate funding for education, and the delivery of infrastructure that will encourage industry and jobs into the west of Ireland.

Living with his young family on the Breaffy Road in Castlebar, Tony is a proud member of Castlebar Chamber of Commerce and Breaffy GAA Club.

Speaking at the selection convention, Tony said:

“As a passionate and committed community activist, I am delighted to be selected to run for election for Mayo County Council.

"With many years of experience in creating and supporting local jobs in Castlebar, I hope to bring that experience to the political arena.”