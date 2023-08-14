More than 14,600 children in county Mayo will benefit from free schoolbooks, workbooks and copy books from next month under an initiative introduced by Minister Norma Foley TD.

According to Mayo based Minister of State Dara Calleary says it has been made possible through the provision of over €1.4 million worth of funding to the county.

Nationwide, more than 558,000 pupils enrolled in over 3,230 primary schools, including over 130 special schools, will benefit from the scheme.

Minister Calleary claims it will significantly ease the financial burden facing families during back to-school time. Over €50 million has been made available to support this scheme, including an administrative grant for schools rolling out the scheme. “It’s a landmark moment for Irish education, and one which will provide significant benefit for families.

The Minister has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley....