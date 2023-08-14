Learn the traditional skills of dry-stone walling, explore sheep wool traditions, hear about the customs and cures associated with our Holy Wells or take a lunchtime stroll and explore the rocks hiding in plain sight and the stories they hold.

National Heritage Week is underway, with a range of events taking place all over the county. To celebrate Heritage Week people from across Mayo have come together to organise a programme of events for the week.

Deirdre Cunningham, Mayo Heritage Officer says this year’s theme is Living Heritage, and everyone is invited to explore the traditions, practices, knowledge, and skills that have been passed down from generation to generation. It’s a great opportunity to get out and explore and enjoy the heritage that is all around us”.

There are activities for all ages, tastes, and interests – take a guided nature walk along a river or forest trail, learn how to care for archives and books or learn how natural materials and traditional techniques are used in rope making. This is just a small sample of what is happening during the week. For full and up to date details of all events taking place in Mayo throughout the week see www.heritageweek.ie