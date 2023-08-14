A campaign has been launched to bring the 2027 All Ireland Fleadh to Ballina.

On the back of the recent success of the Connacht Fleadh hosted in the North Mayo Capital there are now calls for Mayo County Council to give the full backing of bidding for the National event.

The All Ireland Fleadh could attract in excess of 400,000 people – 30% of which travel from overseas and generates in the region of €50 million to the region.

Local Fine Gael Councillor John O’Hara says the Fleadh brings visitors from all over the world and this is a wonderful opportunity to showcase what the country and region has to offer.

The long term benefits would include increased awareness of Co Mayo as a tourist destination.

The cost of staging the All Ireland Fleadh is now €1.9 million and Cllr. O’Hara says no voluntary organisation can undertake a fundraising campaign for a mammoth event like the All Ireland Fleadh anymore without the financial support of the County Council.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: