One in four Irish homes now have a source of renewable energy.

A new energy census has revealed that counties Cavan and Monaghan at 75 per cent, have the highest rate of oil-fired central heatingin the country.

Craughwell in Co. Galway and Dunshaughlin in Co. Meath have the highest proportion of households with solar-driven homes, with almost one in four houses having solar electric panels.

Richard Cantwell of technology company, 'Gamma', says changes in legislation is helping to create more homes that are carbon-neutral.