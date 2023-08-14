Fine Gael MEP for Ireland Midlands, North and West Colm Markey is calling on the Government to seek an extension of the deadline for spending the Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund.

The EU Commission allocated 1.16 billion Euro for businesses to adjust to new trading arrangements following Brexit.

However it is being argued that as the British exit from the EU is still an ongoing process, the money allocated, may not be enough.

MEP Colm Markey says an extension on spending is required now as the effects of the Windsor Framework and the UK deal with the EU are only taking effect now.