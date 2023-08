Top executives in the HSE are to face a grilling over their high salaries.

According to the HSE Annual Report for 2022, eight staff earned between 500,000 Euro and 980,000 Euro in pay last year.

The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee says it wants explanations when officials appear before TDs and Senators on October 5th.

Fine Gael TD for Mayo Alan Dillon, says the high salaries are off the scale when nurses are struggling to live on modest salaries.