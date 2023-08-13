The Electoral Commission, established in February, is a new independent statutory body.

Its imminent report on Dáil constituency boundaries will provide for up to 20 more TDs nationally and is being described as the biggest upheaval in the electoral map since the 1970s.

Limiting the display of election posters is also being considered by the commission, and Galway Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly says this is of real concern to her party.

The Senator says she welcomes the Government’s decision to now refer the matter to the commission for consideration.

When the Green Party bill went before the Dáil last year, she says it was rejected by both Sinn Féin and Labour TDs and received mixed reactions from both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

She told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why she wants election posters restricted rather than entirely banned: