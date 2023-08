It’s a disgrace that farmers in Northern Ireland will receive their Basic Payment Scheme on September 1st and farmers in the Republic won’t get their payment until the middle of October.

Westport based Independent Councillor Johno O’Malley says it’s an awful situation that farmers find themselves in.

Cllr. O’Malley says that farmers need the money in September as it has been an extremely difficult year.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: