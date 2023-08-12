Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 35 year old Shannon Doyle who was last seen in Loughrea, County Galway, at approximately 2pm on Friday 11th August 2023.



Shannon is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.



When last seen, Shannon was wearing black trousers and a white shirt with a name tag on.



It's believed Shannon could be travelling in a 07 silver BMW 320 with distinctive blue locknuts on the alloys.



Gardaí and Shannon's family are concerned for her welfare.



Anyone with any information on Shannon's whereabouts are asked to contact Loughrea Garda station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.