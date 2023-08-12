Retained fire services around the country have ramped up their industrial action this weekend.

They have 'gone dark' since 8 o'clock this morning, providing no internal communications other than life-saving information.

Around 2,000 retained firefighters are campaigning for better pay and conditions.

With 12 fire stations in Mayo, a 75% 25% split may be introduced as part of the next step of industrial action.

This would mean that 3 fire stations would run each day to control the whole county.

Derek Reilly is a member of the Claremorris base of the Mayo Fire Service.

He spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey earlier today about the current situation, and what might come next: