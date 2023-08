A leading professor says some people in Ireland will inevitably get sick from the new Covid strain.

Eris - a more transmissible form of the Omicron variant - was confirmed here earlier this week

Health experts have downplayed the risks, given the high levels of vaccination.

However, hospitalisations have climbed in recent weeks, with 400 people in hospital with Covid-19 today.

Immunologist at Trinity College, Professor Cliona O'Farrelly says people should still keep their guard up: