Mayo North Tourism was set up in 2013 to address the serious absence of marketing for the region.

Moy Valley Resources have been supporting Mayo North Tourism since it began by providing funding as well as a manager and administration services.

Ballina Chamber of Commerce and Mayo County Council were partners in this venture.

Over the past ten years a strong tourism brand has been developed for this region, while also helping to strengthen into the west Sligo region through Enniscrone and as far as Easkey.

It came as a surprise to Moy Valley Resources that Mayo County Council, through Ballina Municipal District, made unexpected cuts to this year’s funding to Mayo North Tourism without any advanced notice.

Funding figures reached up to €40,000 in recent years, but now have been slashed to €25,000.

Chairperson of Moy Valley Resources David Dwane has expressed his concerns about this to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: