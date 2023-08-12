190 supercars, free family festivals, celebrities, over 1000km of Irish open roads, €1.5 million raised for Irish charities and the awesome sight of over 200,000 excited spectators coast to coast waving chequered flags from September 15th-17th 2023.

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, is set to roll on September 15th-17th with proceeds to The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation and Ballina, Co Mayo has been chosen for the first overnight stop on Friday September 15th to coincide with the Ballina’s 300th birthday and the Ballina 2023 celebrations.

Cannonball, fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K, is the largest organised road trip in Europe featuring the finest cars on the planet from the awe-inspiring power of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren to the grace and elegance of Porsche, Aston Martin, and Maserati.

Cannonball has already raised €1,538,602 for Irish Charities and brings a unique and inimitable electric atmosphere to host towns all over the country making it a widely-anticipated free family event for spectators.

The finish line for day one of the event will be at the Quay in Ballina and the cars will be arriving in at 6pm to add to Ballina’s 300th birthday celebrations! The next morning at 10.30am, the cars will depart Ballina for stage two of the event and head towards Salthill in Galway for lunch.

To commence the road trip on Thursday September 14th, the Cannonball crew will roll into Malahide Castle to get set for another adrenalin fuelled supercar spectacle. The supercars are due to start arriving from 6pm with an opportunity for spectators to be captivated by their enviable fusion of engineering excellence and breathtaking design.

On Friday September 15t at 10am, the gleaming convoy will depart Malahide Castle and will blaze a trail to Cavan for a lunch stop at the Slieve Russell Hotel and Country Club in Cavan. The first finish line and overnight stay will be in Ballina and the cars are due to arrive to the finish line on the Quay at 6pm.

On Saturday September 16th the convoy will leave the Quay in Ballina at 10.30am and travel to Salthill Hotel Co Galway for lunch at 1pm and then onwards to Pery Square Limerick City for the second finish line and overnight stay in association with Limerick City and County. On Sunday September 17th the supercars will leave Limerick City at 10.30am, then fuel up at Circle K Fermoy and then onwards to Cork for lunch at Fota Island Resort before a big dramatic final finish line in Kilkenny City at 6pm.

This year the official charity of Cannonball is The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation - an Irish children’s charity that funds and delivers in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children from birth to six years of age who have highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions. There are currently over 400 children under the care of Jack and Jill right across the country and the charity’s mission is to empower parents to care for their child at home, because there is no care like home care for a Jack and Jill child.

Cannonball in Ballina will offer spectators a unique opportunity to witness the world's most prestigious and sought-after supercars up close and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for. The Brazilian Dancers, giant screens, music and fanfare brings all the glamour of carnival and live DJs, bands and festivals in host towns get the party started. The Cannonballers and celebrities in colourful costumes add to the melee. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, the Joker and more, it is a totally unique free family day out. This year, organisers are also calling on spectators to dress up in fancy dress with prizes for best dressed.

Cannonball was founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon and the benefit to the host towns for this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year. Both Ballina and neighbouring Enniscrone will benefit this year from the Cannonball overnight stay.

Cannonball is fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K as the main headline Sponsor for 2023 and all official fuel stops on the route where spectators can see the cars will be announced in the coming days. The Tour Sponsor this year is Apache Pizza and Cannonball official partners include Karl Goodwin Motors, AB Signs, HONE Energy and Majestic Ireland Road Trips. See cannonball.ie and for local updates and schedules, follow the Cannonball Ballina Facebook page.