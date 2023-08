Wednesday night's winning Lotto jackpot ticket was sold at Baxter's Centra in Mohill in Leitrim.

The National Lottery is urging the winner of the 4.2 million euro to get in touch.

The winning numbers were: 4, 11, 17, 18, 25, 32 and the bonus number was 9.

Fran Whearty from the National Lottery says they're ready to help the winner through the process.