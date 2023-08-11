The funeral of Deirdre Finn has heard how she was lively, vivacious and loved being a Garda.

The Detective, based in Dun Laoghaire, was off-duty when she tragically died in a boat fire in Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday.

Detective Garda Finn was an active member of the Garda Representative Association, and well-known amongst her Garda colleagues across the country.

Chief Celebrant, Fr. Jim Caffery, told the congregation at St. John the Evangelist Church in Balinteer, Deirdre was passionate about her job.