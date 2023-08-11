Banjo players came out in huge numbers this afternoon at the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar in memory of the late Castlebar musician and tutor Noel Kilkenny.

The talented traditional musician and tutor, died last December, and was remembered in a special way today.

Noel Kilkenny, a member of the well known Castlebar family of musicians - the Kilkennys - was known locally and nationally as a gifted banjo player himself and was a popular tutor of the instrument to multitudes of children and adults.

Just after noon today in Dominick Square in Mullingar, “The Biggest Banjo Bash” made up of banjo players from around the world and locally gathered to play and pay tribute to Noel and his musical legacy.