Mayo County Council is erecting Prior Warning Notices at a number of beaches today for the weekend due to the rainfall forecast over the next few days and the possible impact on bathing water quality as a result.
The Bathing Prohibition Notice remains in place at The Point, Westport until further notice.
Prior Warning Notices are now in place at the following locations
Westport Area
- Bertra Beach
- Old Head Beach
- Carrowmore Beach
- Clare Island Beach
- Carrowniskey Beach
- Cross Beach (Louisburgh)
- Tallaghbawn/White Strand
- Silver Strand
Achill Area
- Keem Beach
- Keel Beach
- Dugort Beach
- Dooega Beach
- Golden Strand
- Mulranny Beach
Belmullet Area
- Elly Bay Beach
- Mullaghroe Beach
- Portacloy Beach
- Rinroe Beach
- Belmullet Outdoor Swimming Pool
Ballina Area
- Ross Beach
- Ballycastle Beach
Castlebar Area
- Lough Lannagh
Claremorris/Swinford Area
- Pontoon Beaches
Prior Warning Notices are issued due to possible rainfall forecast over the next few days, the unpredictable nature of such and the possible impact on bathing water quality as a result.
Copies of Prior Warning Notices will be posted:
- At each beach
- On the EPA’s National Bathing water site (beaches.ie) for relevant Identified and Non-Identified Bathing Waters.
For further information please contact: Environment, Climate Change and Agriculture Section, Mayo County Council
Tel: 094 9064000