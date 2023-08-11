Mayo County Council is erecting Prior Warning Notices at a number of beaches today for the weekend due to the rainfall forecast over the next few days and the possible impact on bathing water quality as a result.

The Bathing Prohibition Notice remains in place at The Point, Westport until further notice.

Prior Warning Notices are now in place at the following locations

Westport Area

Bertra Beach

Old Head Beach

Carrowmore Beach

Clare Island Beach

Carrowniskey Beach

Cross Beach (Louisburgh)

Tallaghbawn/White Strand

Silver Strand

Achill Area

Keem Beach

Keel Beach

Dugort Beach

Dooega Beach

Golden Strand

Mulranny Beach

Belmullet Area

Elly Bay Beach

Mullaghroe Beach

Portacloy Beach

Rinroe Beach

Belmullet Outdoor Swimming Pool

Ballina Area

Ross Beach

Ballycastle Beach

Castlebar Area

Lough Lannagh

Claremorris/Swinford Area

Pontoon Beaches

Prior Warning Notices are issued due to possible rainfall forecast over the next few days, the unpredictable nature of such and the possible impact on bathing water quality as a result.

Copies of Prior Warning Notices will be posted:

At each beach

On the EPA’s National Bathing water site (beaches.ie) for relevant Identified and Non-Identified Bathing Waters.

For further information please contact: Environment, Climate Change and Agriculture Section, Mayo County Council

Tel: 094 9064000