Ballyhaunis based Fine Gael candidate, Alma Gallagher is urging An Taoiseach to investigate the status of the Old Convent National School in the town.

At a public meeting hosted by the Taoiseach and MEP Maria Walsh in Headford yesterday evening, Ms Gallagher made the request. In response the Taoiseach agreed to look into the matter further and committed to update the local candidate.

Alma Gallagher explained to Leo Vardakar that a feasibility study to the value of €168,000 was commissioned by Mayo County Council on the Old Convent National School and Ballyhaunis Swimming Pool in 2019. Plans have been drafted and forwarded to An Bord Pleanála with the project only receiving a case number in February of this year.

This, she told him, is having a detrimental impact on the development of vital services for the town of Ballyhaunis.

The Ballyhaunis Library is the most used in the county, built in 1977, but has received little or no funding since opening its doors. The library is due to be relocated to the renovated Convent premises. That will enable the expansion of Ballyhaunis Fire Station. Improvement works to Ballyhaunis Swimming Pool are also included in the commissioned Feasibility Study.

The significant delays within An Bord Pleanála have halted improvement works at the Swimming Pool with a Plant Room not fit for purpose, and was in danger of not opening this year.

She informed An Taoiseach that Ballyhaunis is promoted as a model of best practice for integration on a National and EU level and she told Midwest News....that its now time for the Government to support the Capital infrastructure and social fabric of Ballyhaunis Town.