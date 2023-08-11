Disposable vapes are increasingly to be seen as litter on our streets.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications last June, opened a public consultation on Disposable Vaping Devices, seeking the public’s view on the matter, as an estimated 50 percent of vapes being used in e-cigarettes at present are disposable.

Submissions close this evening (Fri 11th Aug) at 5pm.

Galway Green party Senator Pauline O’Reilly is encouraging the general public to have their say on disposable vapes that are not rechargeable.

Rechargeable cigarettes are outside the scope of this consultation.

The concern is that vaping products contain electronic components including a battery and require safe disposal when they become waste, as they contain a complex mixture of materials, some of which may be hazardous and are not easily recyclable.

Senator O’Reilly has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…