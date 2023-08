The rental crisis is directly impacting on the level of emigration from County Mayo, according to Mayo Sinn Fein deputy Rose Conway Walsh.

She was reacting to yesterday's Daft.ie report showing rents went up by up to 24 percent last year in county Mayo, compared to the previous year.

Deputy Conway Walsh told Midwest Radio News Editor Teresa O’Malley that young people have to emigrate as they can't afford to rent in the county at present...