Former GAA star, barrister Joe Brolly has stated that he has “a political contribution to make”.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the Dungiven man, who is married to Knockmore native Laurita Blewitt, has also declared the Union a “fantasy”.

Mr Brolly says he would consider a move into the realm of politics and has given more thought to the move as he has grown older.

The comments came as he spoke to the BBC podcast series Red Lines, where he told host Mark Carruthers he would seriously consider standing for election.

"As I get older... I could probably make a contribution,” he said.

“Whether I'd have the party discipline... is very questionable.

“As a person who is hooked into the world and empathetic to people and... blind in terms of religion and I hope has no prejudices - except against Tyrone - [I think] I would have a contribution to make politically.

"I don’t think there is any future in being a Westminster MP. I would say I don’t particularly have a nationalist bone in my body.

"What you really want is a functioning society that recalibrates so that all this money that is being hoovered to the top isn’t, so that our nurses don’t have to visit food banks, so people on the Shankill Road can have decent housing and their kids can have decent opportunities.

"It’s those sort of things motivate me. The Union is a fantasy, Brits don’t care about the unionist people, they don’t give a damn about them.”

Mr Brolly’s parents were both elected representatives for Sinn Féin, with his father Francie serving as an MLA between 2003 and 2010.

His mother Anne was elected as a local councillor in 2001 and served as mayor of Limavady Borough Council in 2003-04.

Mr Brolly's father Francie was arrested in 2005 in relation to the 1972 Claudy bombing. He was later released without charge.