The National Lottery has revealed that this week’s winning Lotto jackpot ticket, worth over €4.2m, was sold at Centra in Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

The winner scooped the prize in Wednesday’s Lotto draw after purchasing their winning ticket at the shop which is located on Station Road.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the winning ticket holder who has become the 25th National Lottery millionaire of 2023.

Officials from the National Lottery are set to visit the winning store today to officially announce the winning location.