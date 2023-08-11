A driver was detected doing a 166km/h speed in a 100km/h zone in Ballina over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Throughout the August Bank Holiday Weekend, an extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation was in place between 7am on Thursday to 7am on Wednesday.

There were three fatalities on Irish roads during that period and eight serious collisions took place that resulted in eight serious and life-threatening injuries.

To date this year, 104 people have died on Irish roads. That is 12 more lives lost than this time last year.

Over the Bank Holiday period, An Garda Síochána carried out 900 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints. 4,006 roadside drug and alcohol tests were conducted which led to 196 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Throughout the weekend, Garda Roads Policing Units were out detecting those speeding and issued over 1,143 on the spot Fixed Charge Penalty Notices for speeding offences.

Of the 837,171 vehicles checked for speeding by Go-Safe nationwide, 2,841 drivers were detected for speeding.