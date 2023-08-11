The Erris region is now a key location for the generation of wind and gas energy nationally, yet at the same time, the area is receiving very little in return. That’s the view of Erris based Fine Gael councillor Gerry Coyle.

He says that the only privately provided swimming pool in Belmullet is closed due to excessive energy costs, yet he argues that if it could access cheaper renewable energy than it would be sustainable.

Councillor Coyle says Erris is bearing “the pain” of the extensive wind farm and gas developments and yet the communities disrupted are not receiving cheaper electricity.

He’s been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley.....