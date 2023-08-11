Some mortgage holders at AIB are facing a stiff increase in their repayments.

It's because of a miscalculation which saw former Ulster Bank customers whose tracker loans were transferred to AIB undercharged.

According to the Irish Independent letters were sent to affected customers this week, advising them the mistake needs to be corrected, something which will see some customers paying an extra 600 euro a month from October.

Its not clear how many of the 32 thousand tracker mortgage customers transferred from Ulster Bank to AIB are affected.