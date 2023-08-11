The Detective Garda killed in a boat fire in county Leitrim on Monday will be laid to rest today

The funeral of Detective Garda Deirdre Finn will take place in Dublin today.

She was killed in a fire onboard a boat on the Marina at Carrick-on-Shannon, while off duty, on Bank Monday.

Known to her friends as Dee, she will be laid to rest today, 4 days after a tragic incident that claimed her life.

She was sleeping in a boat docked at the Marina in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, when it caught fire.

The alarm was raised on Monday morning and emergency services rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, Deirdre passed away.

Her colleagues said it had been her dream to own a boat and spend time on the Shannon.

She was based in Dun Laoighaire Garda Station in County Dublin and had been active in the Garda Representative Association in that district.

Her funeral will take place at midday today in St. John the Evangelist Church in Ballinteer in Dublin.

She'll then be buried at Kilmashogue Cemetary in Rathfarnham.

Her colleagues have said she was a pleasure to work with and she was known far and wide within An Garda Siochana.