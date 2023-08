Housing supply in rural Ireland is leading to "unprecedented demand" for homes to either rent or buy, according to an auctioneer.

The latest Daft report found a 10.7 percent increase nationally in rent prices, but it was as much as 24 percent year-on-year in Mayo.

Dublin prices went up by 8 percent to 2,300 euro since last year, but stabilised at 0.3 percent since the start of 2023.

Galway auctioneer Colm Farrell says homes to rent or buy outside of the capital are scarce...