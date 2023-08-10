The National Parents Council is calling for clarity on the running costs of schools around the country.

Information gathered by the Department of Education on voluntary contributions shows 28 million euro was paid by parents during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The National Association for Principals and Deputy Principals says additional funding of 90-million euro provided by the Government during the Covid pandemic has now run out.

CEO of the National Parents Council, Aine Lynch, says more transparency is needed about how voluntary contributions are spent..