A public meeting entitled The Rural Roadmap to 2030 will take place this evening in Headford, hosted by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and local Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh.

It takes place from 6pm to 7.30pm in the Angler’s Rest in the town and all are welcome to attend.

It’s an opportunity for individuals, community groups and businesses to share their vision on future developments in their communities and across rural Ireland.

The event will focus on Embracing our Rural Communities, and will feature a Q&A with An Taoiseach, MEP Walsh, and local councillors.

The Taoiseach was in Ballinrobe at noon time today and accompanied by MEP Walsh met the Town Hall Committee, and went is on a walkabout in Ballinrobe town at lunchtime meeting with local businesses, sports clubs and community groups.

From there he is meeting community groups in Glencorrib, and will visit a farm in Caherlistrane, before arriving in Headford.

MEP Walsh invited the Taoiseach to the region to meet and listen to people and community’s concerns and she has taken a few minutes away from the hustle and bustle in Ballinrobe and joins Midwest News

Maria told Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley why she believes it’s important for Leo Varadkar to be in south Mayo/ north Galway….