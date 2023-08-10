Mayo’s Kate Heneghan has been made the early favourite to win the Rose of Tralee with BoyleSports making her a 5/1 shot to be crowned the winner at this month’s festival.
Early support from punters suggests the winner’s sash could be making its way west for just the second time in the event’s history and the first since Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin claimed victory in 2005.
27-year-old Kate from Castlebar, a former Midwest Radio presenter, boasts a Masters in Music composition on her impressive CV and the keen harpist has already toured the world as a musician and teaches Irish traditional and classical music.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Mayo wasn’t for Sam this year, but they could be toasting the Rose of Tralee in the west as musician Kate Heneghan is hitting all the right notes with punters so far.”
Rose of Tralee 2023
5/1 Mayo - Kate Heneghan
9/1 Kerry - Kelsey Lang McCarthy
10/1 Longford - Grace Kemple
12/1 Carlow - Caoimhe Deering
12/1 Clare - Aisling O'Connor
12/1 Cork - Kate Shaughnessy
12/1 Down - Nadine Downey
12/1 Toronto - Erica Daly
14/1 London - Amy Gillen
14/1 New York - Roisin Wiley
14/1 Ottowa - Aoife McDonald
14/1 Queensland - Imogen Weston-Kelly
14/1 Texas - Eden Kasprak
14/1 Western Canada - London Prusko
16/1 Dublin - Bethany Cushing
16/1 Laois - Sinead Dowd
16/1 Offaly - Allie Leahy
16/1 Sydney - Aoife Butler
16/1 Washington - Siobhan Spiak
20/1 Boston & New England - Fiona Weir
20/1 Limerick - Molli-Ann O'Halloran
20/1 Meath - Lane Galvin
20/1 Wexford - Bronagh Hogan
22/1 Melbourne - Katie Casey
22/1 South Australia - Charlotte Burton
25/1 Arizona - Ashley Jackson
25/1 Philadelphia - Marissa Berry
25/1 New Zealand - Kelsi Wallace
28/1 Antrim - Mollie O'Brien
28/1 Chicago - Kelley Leyden
28/1 San Francisco - Katie McFadden
40/1 Germany - Megan Wolf