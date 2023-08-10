Mayo’s Kate Heneghan has been made the early favourite to win the Rose of Tralee with BoyleSports making her a 5/1 shot to be crowned the winner at this month’s festival.

Early support from punters suggests the winner’s sash could be making its way west for just the second time in the event’s history and the first since Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin claimed victory in 2005.

27-year-old Kate from Castlebar, a former Midwest Radio presenter, boasts a Masters in Music composition on her impressive CV and the keen harpist has already toured the world as a musician and teaches Irish traditional and classical music.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Mayo wasn’t for Sam this year, but they could be toasting the Rose of Tralee in the west as musician Kate Heneghan is hitting all the right notes with punters so far.”

Rose of Tralee 2023

5/1 Mayo - Kate Heneghan

9/1 Kerry - Kelsey Lang McCarthy

10/1 Longford - Grace Kemple

12/1 Carlow - Caoimhe Deering

12/1 Clare - Aisling O'Connor

12/1 Cork - Kate Shaughnessy

12/1 Down - Nadine Downey

12/1 Toronto - Erica Daly

14/1 London - Amy Gillen

14/1 New York - Roisin Wiley

14/1 Ottowa - Aoife McDonald

14/1 Queensland - Imogen Weston-Kelly

14/1 Texas - Eden Kasprak

14/1 Western Canada - London Prusko

16/1 Dublin - Bethany Cushing

16/1 Laois - Sinead Dowd

16/1 Offaly - Allie Leahy

16/1 Sydney - Aoife Butler

16/1 Washington - Siobhan Spiak

20/1 Boston & New England - Fiona Weir

20/1 Limerick - Molli-Ann O'Halloran

20/1 Meath - Lane Galvin

20/1 Wexford - Bronagh Hogan

22/1 Melbourne - Katie Casey

22/1 South Australia - Charlotte Burton

25/1 Arizona - Ashley Jackson

25/1 Philadelphia - Marissa Berry

25/1 New Zealand - Kelsi Wallace

28/1 Antrim - Mollie O'Brien

28/1 Chicago - Kelley Leyden

28/1 San Francisco - Katie McFadden

40/1 Germany - Megan Wolf