Mayo’s Kate Heneghan has been made the early favourite to win the Rose of Tralee with BoyleSports making her a 5/1 shot to be crowned the winner at this month’s festival.

Early support from punters suggests the winner’s sash could be making its way west for just the second time in the event’s history and the first since Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin claimed victory in 2005.

27-year-old Kate from Castlebar, a former Midwest Radio presenter, boasts a Masters in Music composition on her impressive CV and the keen harpist has already toured the world as a musician and teaches Irish traditional and classical music.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Mayo wasn’t for Sam this year, but they could be toasting the Rose of Tralee in the west as musician Kate Heneghan is hitting all the right notes with punters so far.”

Rose of Tralee 2023

5/1         Mayo - Kate Heneghan               

9/1         Kerry - Kelsey Lang McCarthy 

10/1       Longford - Grace Kemple                  

12/1       Carlow - Caoimhe Deering            

12/1       Clare - Aisling O'Connor             

12/1       Cork - Kate Shaughnessy           

12/1       Down - Nadine Downey               

12/1       Toronto - Erica Daly                         

14/1       London - Amy Gillen                       

14/1       New York - Roisin Wiley                     

14/1       Ottowa - Aoife McDonald              

14/1       Queensland - Imogen Weston-Kelly     

14/1       Texas - Eden Kasprak                  

14/1       Western Canada - London Prusko               

16/1       Dublin - Bethany Cushing             

16/1       Laois - Sinead Dowd                  

16/1       Offaly - Allie Leahy                       

16/1       Sydney - Aoife Butler                     

16/1       Washington - Siobhan Spiak                  

20/1       Boston & New England - Fiona Weir                       

20/1       Limerick - Molli-Ann O'Halloran     

20/1       Meath - Lane Galvin                      

20/1       Wexford - Bronagh Hogan               

22/1       Melbourne - Katie Casey                     

22/1       South Australia - Charlotte Burton             

25/1       Arizona - Ashley Jackson                

25/1       Philadelphia - Marissa Berry 

25/1       New Zealand - Kelsi Wallace                  

28/1       Antrim - Mollie O'Brien 

28/1       Chicago - Kelley Leyden   

28/1       San Francisco - Katie McFadden  

40/1       Germany - Megan Wolf                     

 

 

