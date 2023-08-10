A survey by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has found a 35% increase in the population of critically endangered corncrake birds in Ireland over the past five years, although the overall numbers remain very small.

A total of 218 separate male corncrakes were recorded calling out to mark core breeding territories in counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway this year.

A corncrake has also been spotted on Oileáin Árann (Aran Islands) for the first time in 25 years.

The positive trend in population numbers is the result of collaborative conservation measures involving local farmers and communities, the Corncrake LIFE Project, and the NPWS.