More significant rent rises can be expected over the next 12 months.

Analysis by daft.ie has found average rents have spiralled by another 10% in the past year, reaching a national average of 1800 euro a month.

While prices in Dublin are moderating, they're rising sharply everywhere else, with County Mayo recording the highest year-on-year rise, of 24 point 3 per cent.

Economist and author of the report, Ronan Lyons says pressure on renters is likely to continue.