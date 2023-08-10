There are calls for an Taoiseach to use today’s visit to counties Mayo and Galway to look at crime issues and the policing model in the area.

Aontú member in Mayo, Paul Lawless says that crime is on the increase in Mayo and it is not just a ‘Dublin problem.’

He says that theft, shoplifting, burglaries and assaults are all on the rise and the county has a drug problem that is spiraling.

Mr Lawless claims he witnessed the aftermath of vandalism and destruction over the Bank Holiday weekend in Mayo at a level he has never seen before.

He is calling on the Taoiseach and the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to address the problems with additional gardai in the region.

He says that there are now two Garda Superintendents in county Mayo, when there was once six, and Claremorris is the only full time station in the east and south region of the county.

Mr Lawless spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the problems.