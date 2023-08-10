The HSE is reminding people to keep their guard up against covid after the emergence of a new variant.

Eris - a more transmissible variant of the Omicron strain - has been detected in Ireland.

The HSE says there's been no significant increase in infection severity in recent weeks, but it is preparing for increase in hospital and ICU admissions.

Yesterday, there were 408 people with covid-19 in hospital, including 13 in intensive care.

But Liam Fanning, Professor of Immuno-Virology at UCC, says it isn't a major cause of concern.