An overwhelming number of farmers in Ireland say they would vote for a new farmers' political party if one was formed.

The latest Irish Farmers Journal survey has revealed that 72 per cent of farmers said they would give their first preference vote to a farmers' party.

The figures also reveal that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue's ratings among farmers has fallen with only 1 in 5 believing that the minister is doing a good job.

Fine Gael's support has also dropped to 34 per cent down 4 per cent since last December.

Political Correspondent with the Farmers Journal Pat O'Toole said there is an increasing appetite not just in Ireland but in Europe for such parties.