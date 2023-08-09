Students are being urged to be vigilant when it comes to searching for a place to rent during the college year, amid an increase in scams.

Gardaí say there has been a 65 percent rise in accommodation scams since 2019.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has released a guide against being scammed, where it says not to accept a room before viewing and to not hand over a deposit in cash.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says it's appropriate to give this advice when students are currently looking for somewhere to live...