An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit locations in counties Mayo and Galway tomorrow afternoon.

The Taoiseach’s visit has been organised on the back of an invitation from MEP Walsh, to accompany her to meet with community groups and organisations across rural communities in the west.

They will visit locations in Ballinrobe, Glencorrib, Caherlistrane and Headford.

MEP Walsh and An Taoiseach will host a public meeting from 6pm to 7.30pm tomorrow evening in The Angler’s Rest Hotel, Headford.

The meeting will be an opportunity for community groups and businesses to share their vision on future developments in their communities and across rural Ireland. The event will focus on Embracing our Rural Communities, and will feature a Q&A with An Taoiseach, MEP Walsh, and local councillors.

Community groups, businesses and individuals from across Mayo and Galway are invited to attend.