Funding of €411,500 has been allocated under the Clár Programme 2023 – Measure 2: Mobility, Cancer Care and Community First Responders Transport to seven projects in Mayo.

 The funding allocated includes:-

Western Care Association

Wheelchair accessible, fully electric

€54,101

Western Care Association

Wheelchair accessible 6 seat plus 1 wheelchair. Fully electric

€59,936

Mayo Mountain Rescue Team

Off Road 4 x 4 Vehicle

€48,509

River Moy Search and Rescue Ballina CLG

Cargo van for search and rescue

€98,237

Irish Wheelchair Association

Renault Vehicle

€40,781

Irish Community Rapid Response

Vehicle

€50,000

Western Care Association

Wheelchair accessible 6 seat, plus 1 wheelchair, fully electric

€59,936

Deputy Ring has been giving more details about today’s funding announcement to Midwest Radio News Editor Teresa O’Malley....

 

