Funding of €411,500 has been allocated under the Clár Programme 2023 – Measure 2: Mobility, Cancer Care and Community First Responders Transport to seven projects in Mayo.

The funding allocated includes:-

Western Care Association Wheelchair accessible, fully electric €54,101 Western Care Association Wheelchair accessible 6 seat plus 1 wheelchair. Fully electric €59,936 Mayo Mountain Rescue Team Off Road 4 x 4 Vehicle €48,509 River Moy Search and Rescue Ballina CLG Cargo van for search and rescue €98,237 Irish Wheelchair Association Renault Vehicle €40,781 Irish Community Rapid Response Vehicle €50,000 Western Care Association Wheelchair accessible 6 seat, plus 1 wheelchair, fully electric €59,936

Deputy Ring has been giving more details about today’s funding announcement to Midwest Radio News Editor Teresa O’Malley....