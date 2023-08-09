Funding of €411,500 has been allocated under the Clár Programme 2023 – Measure 2: Mobility, Cancer Care and Community First Responders Transport to seven projects in Mayo.
The funding allocated includes:-
|
Western Care Association
|
Wheelchair accessible, fully electric
|
€54,101
|
Western Care Association
|
Wheelchair accessible 6 seat plus 1 wheelchair. Fully electric
|
€59,936
|
Mayo Mountain Rescue Team
|
Off Road 4 x 4 Vehicle
|
€48,509
|
River Moy Search and Rescue Ballina CLG
|
Cargo van for search and rescue
|
€98,237
|
Irish Wheelchair Association
|
Renault Vehicle
|
€40,781
|
Irish Community Rapid Response
|
Vehicle
|
€50,000
|
Western Care Association
|
Wheelchair accessible 6 seat, plus 1 wheelchair, fully electric
|
€59,936
Deputy Ring has been giving more details about today’s funding announcement to Midwest Radio News Editor Teresa O’Malley....