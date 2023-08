The funeral of the woman who died following a boat fire in Leitrim this week will take place on Friday.

Deirdre Finn will be laid to rest after mass at St. John the Evangelist Church in Ballinteer in Dublin.

The off-duty Garda died in Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday, and was attached to Dún Laoghaire Garda Station.

Gardaí are investigating the incident as "a personal tragedy".