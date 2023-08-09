

The government's to establish an advisory council on Artificial Intelligence.

It will provide independent expert advice on AI policy, with the specific brief of building public trust in the technology.

The Minister for Digital Regulation Dara Calleary is today publishing the latest progress report on the implementation of the National AI Strategy.

Its identified a number of priorities for the year ahead, including the implementation of guidelines for the use of AI in the public sector, and supporting businesses and workers on the adoption of AI.

Minister Calleary has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey about the report: