US President Joe Biden's visit to Ireland cost an Garda Síochána 31 million euro.

A freedom of information request released to the Irish Times shows the security operation involved two thousand Garda members, and cost 18 million euro more than initially estimated.

The costs included overtime for Gardaí which came to over 22 million, and 'unsocial hour allowances' which came to 1.87 million euro.

In a statement issued to the paper, Gardaí say a larger police presence and security operation was needed, when compared with Donald Trump's visit in 2019, due to the number of locations Mr.Biden visited.