Mayo University Hospital have issued the following update regarding hospital visitors as patients have recently tested positive for COVID-19:

In light of rising rates of COVID-19 infection Mayo University Hospital is asking the public to please not visit patients in the hospital if you are feeling unwell.

There are currently 18 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 and some patients are being infected from contact with visitors.

In order to protect our patients and staff please do not come to the hospital if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone coming to the hospital must follow public health guidance and perform regular hand hygiene, there are face masks available for use throughout the hospital.

Catherine Donohoe, Hospital Manager MUH said:

“COVID-19 is circulating in our communities and continues to be a risk to vulnerable patients, for that reason we are asking our local community to be mindful of the safety of our patients and staff.

"If you have symptoms like a sore throat, cough, temperature or shortness of breath please do not visit the hospital to help keep vulnerable patients safe.

"We appreciate your co-operation with these measures.”