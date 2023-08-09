An agreement's been reached to ensure student accommodation won't be used to house refugees.

There had been tension within government after it emerged in-demand student housing in Sligo was to be used for those fleeing the war in Ukraine, leaving many students without a place to live for the next academic year.

However a protocol has now been agreed between the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman.

According to the Irish Independent it will mean student accommodation can only be used to house refugees if it's been vacant for a year.