A multi-million euro town centre development for Castlebar is in the pipeline, according to today’s Connaught Telegraph..

The plans include a 98-bedroom nursing home, 49 sheltered apartments, and a mix of retail and office space on a site adjacent to the Castle Street carpark.

If approved, it is set to be the biggest ever town centre development in Castlebar.

A formal application for planning approval is expected to be lodged with Mayo County Council in the near future after a planning notice was published.

The developers are The Mall Syndicate.

The property would range in height from two to five storeys.

Twenty-seven undercroft car parking spaces as well as bicycle parking are also part of the plan.

Councillor Ger Deere has described the proposal as 'an exciting development' on what is a prime site.